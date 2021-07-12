© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

In Extremely Rare Cases, J&J Vaccine Linked To Neurological Disorder

By Sharon Pruitt-Young
Published July 12, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
U.S. health officials say there is a small possible risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome among people who have received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. health officials say there is a small possible risk of Guillain-Barre Syndrome among people who have received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine.

Of the more than 12 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, around 100 developed Guillain-Barré syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been linked to an extremely rare neurological disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the more than 12 million vaccine doses administered in the U.S., there have been around 100 reports of people developing Guillain-Barré syndrome.

In light of the newly documented risk, the Food and Drug Administration has updated the label of the vaccine to include a new warning: "Guillain-Barré Syndrome Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome during the 42 days following vaccination."

Guillain-Barré can cause numbness in the extremities and lead to full-body paralysis in the most severe cases, but most people recover. Of the 100 or so cases reported in relation to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, most were men age 50 and older who developed the syndrome around two weeks after getting vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet and discuss the matter at a later date.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson reiterated that the chances of those who get the vaccine developing Guillain-Barré is "very low."

"The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority," that statement said.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19Johnson & JohnsonGuillain-Barre syndrome
Sharon Pruitt-Young