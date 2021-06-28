Disney Delays Test Cruise Over 'Inconsistent' COVID-19 Results

Disney Cruise Line is postponing its first test cruise since the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a standstill after a handful of participants had inconsistent test results for COVID-19.

The Disney Dream had been scheduled to set sail Tuesday from Port Canaveral with 300 employees who had volunteered for the “simulation” cruise.

But the trip was postponed indefinitely because a small number of employees had inconsistent results for COVID-19. Inconsistent results are “considered positive" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” according to a statement released by Disney.

"We are delaying our simulation cruise due to a small number of inconsistent COVID-19 test results, which are considered positive by the CDC," the statement read. "The rigorous health and safety protocols we have in place helped us identify the situation, though the test results were ultimately negative."

The CDC had approved Disney's request to conduct the two-night test cruise on June 29.

"While we continue to work closely with the CDC to refine our new health and safety protocols, it will take some time to bring our crew back on board and prepare our ships to welcome Guests once again," read a post on the Disney Cruise Line website regarding U.S. and Canada departures. "Therefore, it is necessary for us to cancel Disney Dream departures through August 6, 2021, Disney Fantasy departures through August 28, 2021, Disney Wonder departures through September 19, 2021, and Disney Magic departures in the US through November 4, 2021."

The CDC is starting to allow cruises to sail again, but only if nearly all passengers and crew are vaccinated or if simulated cruises prove that safety protocols are effective. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning businesess from requiring proof of vaccination, so cruise lines must conduct the test cruises if leaving out of Florida.

On Saturday, Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departed Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades to become the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port in 15 months. To comply with the CDC’s requirement and Florida law,Celebrity Cruises asked guests if they would like to share their vaccination status. Those who did not show or say they are vaccinated were "treated as unvaccinated" and subject to additional protocols, restrictions and costs for COVID-19 testing.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

