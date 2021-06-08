© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

U.S. Increasingly Unlikely To Meet Biden's July 4 Vaccination Goal

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published June 8, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT
060821-Joe-Biden Telepromter.jpeg
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Joe Biden is reflected in a teleprompter as he speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program on the White House campus on June 2, 2021.

President Biden wanted to have 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July, but the U.S. is on pace to fall short of the goal.

For months, President Joe Biden has laid out goal after goal for taming the coronavirus pandemic and then exceeded his own benchmarks.

Now, though, the U.S. is on pace to fall short of his aim to have 70 percent of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

The White House had launched a month-long blitz to combat vaccine hesitancy and a lack of urgency to get shots, particularly in the South and Midwest. But it is increasingly resigned to missing the president’s vaccination target.

The administration insists that even if the goal isn’t reached, it will have little effect on the overall U.S. recovery from the virus.

About 15.5 million unvaccinated adults need to receive at least one dose in the next four weeks for Biden to meet his goal. But the pace of new vaccinations in the U.S. has dropped below 400,000 people per day — down from a high of nearly 2 million per day two months ago.

Click here to read more of this article.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCOVID-19President Joe Biden
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
