COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Lowest In A Year

For the second consecutive day, the number of hospitalizations due to a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 fell to the lowest levels in a year.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 1,797 people are hospitalized as of Thursday — a drop of 35 in the last 24 hours.

Thursday's numbers come a day after the Florida Hospital Association reported hospitalizations in the state declined 19% over the past two weeks and are down 38% compared to a month ago.

The number of daily coronavirus cases increased by 644 from a day earlier on Thursday but remained below 2,000 for the second consecutive day.

The state reported 1,878 new cases, bringing the total to 2,329,867.

The Health Department also reported 52 deaths related to COVID.

Of the 70,055 coronavirus tests returned, 3.15% of those who were tested for the first time were positive. The positivity rate has been below 4% since May 21, state data shows.

More than 10.3 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. More than 8.3 million are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, June 3)

Positive Tests – 2,329,867 | Deaths – 37,717



Changes Since June 2:

State: Positive Tests – 1,878 | Deaths – 52

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 431| Deaths – 9



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 70,055 | Positivity Rate – 3.15%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 3: 1,878/52

June 2: 1,234 /56

June 1: 5,937/97*

May 28: 2,338/43

May 27: 2,338/87

May 26: 2,327/66

May 25: 1,824/81

May 24: 1,606/28

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97



*Reflects total after 3-day Memorial Day pause

