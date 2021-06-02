COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Florida Lowest Since Summer Surge

The Florida Department of Health updated coronavirus data on Tuesday for the first time since Friday after pausing daily reports for Memorial Day weekend.

The state added 5,937 cases over the three-day period, but hospitalizations declined to their lowest levels in close to a year.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 1,884 people hospitalized in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, fewest since Health News Florida began tracking hospitalization data daily in late July.

At that time, the state was reporting more than 10,000 cases a day and more than 9,000 people were hospitalized.

The department also reported Tuesday that another 97 people died with COVID-19.



More than 10.3 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. More than 8.3 million are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, June 1)

Positive Tests – 2,326,755 | Deaths – 37,609



Changes Since Last Update On May 28:

State: Positive Tests – 5,937 | Deaths – 97

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,282 | Deaths – 37



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 37,493 | Positivity Rate – 3.89%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 1: 5,937/97*

May 28: 2,338/43

May 27: 2,338/87

May 26: 2,327/66

May 25: 1,824/81

May 24: 1,606/28

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22



*Reflects total after 3-day Memorial Day pause

