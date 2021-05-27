Florida Positivity Rate For New COVID Cases Remains Under 4%

The state's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases dropped to 3.54%, the Florida Department of Health Reported on Wednesday. That's the lowest since Oct. 11.

The rate has been under 5% each day since May 10. Health experts say rates consistently below 5% could indicate community transmission is under control.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10,123,898 Floridians had been vaccinated, with 8,091,013 of them having completed the one- or two-dose series. About 49% of the state's population has taken at least one dose and 39% are fully vaccinated.

The state reported 2,327 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 66 deaths. Those additions brought the number of overall cases in Florida to 2,316,142 and deaths to 37,382.

Statewide, 2,059 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, 59 less than the previous day.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 26)

Positive Tests – 2,316,142| Deaths – 37,382



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,327 | Deaths – 66

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 556 | Deaths – 18



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 78,132 | Positivity Rate – 3.54%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 26: 2,327/66

May 25: 1,824/81

May 24: 1,606/28

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

May 13: 4,064/50

