WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Positivity Rate For New COVID Cases Remains Under 4%

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published May 27, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT
The state on Wednesday reported 556 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region and 18 deaths.
The state reported 2,327 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 66 deaths

The rate has been under 5% each day since May 10. Health experts say rates consistently below 5% could indicate community transmission is under control.

The state's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases dropped to 3.54%, the Florida Department of Health Reported on Wednesday. That's the lowest since Oct. 11.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10,123,898 Floridians had been vaccinated, with 8,091,013 of them having completed the one- or two-dose series. About 49% of the state's population has taken at least one dose and 39% are fully vaccinated.

The state reported 2,327 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and 66 deaths. Those additions brought the number of overall cases in Florida to 2,316,142 and deaths to 37,382.

Statewide, 2,059 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, 59 less than the previous day.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 26)

  • Positive Tests – 2,316,142| Deaths – 37,382


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,327 | Deaths – 66
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 556 | Deaths – 18


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 78,132 | Positivity Rate – 3.54%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 26: 2,327/66
  • May 25: 1,824/81
  • May 24: 1,606/28
  • May 23: 2,069/13
  • May 22: 3,406/22
  • May 21: 2,371/96
  • May 20: 2,893/77
  • May 19: 2,811/45
  • May 18: 2,805/97
  • May 17: 1,976/59
  • May 16: 2,482/22
  • May 15: 3,319/57
  • May 14: 3,590/71
  • May 13: 4,064/50

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is the education reporter for WUSF 89.7 and StateImpact Florida.
