Florida's Daily Tally Of New COVID Cases Lowest Since October: 1,606

The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 1,606 new coronavirus cases, fewest in a day since mid-October.

Statewide, the deaths of 28 people from COVID-1`9 complications were recorded Monday. That brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Florida to 37,235.

Numbers are traditionally low on Monday. The state reported only 49,857 tests were returned, the lowest number in a month, and about 32,000 fewer than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The positivity rate came in at 3.75%, the 14th straight day under 5%. Health experts say rates consistently below 5% could indicate community transmission is under control.

Florida is averaging 2,619 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. That’s a 17% decrease over the week prior, and a 32% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Monday morning, 2,125 patients were in a Florida hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. The state reports 27.5% of adult intensive-care unit bed were available.

State Totals (as of Monday, May 24)

Positive Tests – 2,311,941 | Deaths – 37,235



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 1,606 | Deaths – 28

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 292 | Deaths – 2



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 49,857 | Positivity Rate – 3.75%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

May 24: 1,606/28

May 23: 2,069/13

May 22: 3,406/22

May 21: 2,371/96

May 20: 2,893/77

May 19: 2,811/45

May 18: 2,805/97

May 17: 1,976/59

May 16: 2,482/22

May 15: 3,319/57

May 14: 3,590/71

May 13: 4,064/50

May 12: 3,184/51

May 11: 3,263/49

