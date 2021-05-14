© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Positivity Rate Continues To Dip In Florida: 4.41%

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published May 14, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT
The state added 4,064 cases and 50 deaths to its totals on Thursday.
If the positivity rate consistently stays below 5%, it could indicate that community transmission is under control. It's still too soon to tell in Florida.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida continued to dip on Thursday after the state recorded its lowest figure since October.

Of the 111,675 tests returned the previous day, 4.41% were positive, according to the Florida Department of Health. The last time the state reported a lower positivity rate was 3.68% on Oct. 24.

The rate has been under 5% six of the previous seven days. Health experts have said that if positivity rates are consistently below 5% that could indicate community transmission is under control. It's still too soon to tell in Florida.

The state recorded 4,064 cases on Thursday and added another 50 deaths.


As of Thursday afternoon there were 2,694 people hospitalized in the state with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

More than 9.4 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 7.3 million are fully vaccinated.

Nationally, the Associated Press reports that COVID deaths have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with deaths dropping to single digits in well over half the states and zero on some days.

Confirmed infections, have fallen to about 38,000 day on average, lowest since mid-September. While that is still cause for concern, they have plummeted 85% from a peak of more than a quarter-million cases per day in early January.


State Totals (as of Thursday, May 13)

  • Positive Tests – 2,282,613 | Deaths – 36,648


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,064 | Deaths – 50
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 871 | Deaths – 6


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 11,675 | Positivity Rate –4.41%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 13: 4,064/50
  • May 12: 3,184/51
  • May 11: 3,263/49
  • May 10: 2,296/53
  • May 9: 3,321/33
  • May 8: 3,977/66
  • May 7: 4,165/89
  • May 6: 4,504/73
  • May 5: 4,394/82
  • May 4: 3,682/93
  • May 3: 3,075/41
  • May 2: 3,841/31
  • May 1: 5,419/79
  • April 30: 5,306/81

