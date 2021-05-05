© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Canada Authorizes Pfizer COVID Shot For Ages 12 And Older

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT
canada vaccine image.jpg
Health Canada
/

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, said the decision will help children return to a normal life. The FDA said this week it was also expected to approve the Pfizer shot for young teens.

Canada’s health regulator has authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, on Wednesday confirmed the decision for the ages to 12 to 15 and said it will help children return to a normal life.

The vaccine was previously authorized for anyone 16 or older in Canada.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine for young by next week, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

Wednesday''s announcement comes barely a month after the company found that its shot provided protection for the younger group. Preliminary results from that study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15 showing there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.

