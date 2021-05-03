News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Palm Beach County Updates Mask Mandate As Vaccine Requirements Loosen
Palm Beach County updated its coronavirus mask mandate Friday to reflect updated federal guidelines saying fully vaccinated people need not wear masks outdoors except in crowds.
The order now exempts vaccinated people from having to wear a mask when outdoors "except in certain crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance."
The county's move came a day after Florida dropped measures criticized for hindering undocumented people's ability to get coronavirus vaccinations.
— By Chris Persaud / The Palm Beach Post