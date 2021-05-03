Palm Beach County Updates Mask Mandate As Vaccine Requirements Loosen

Palm Beach County updated its coronavirus mask mandate Friday to reflect updated federal guidelines saying fully vaccinated people need not wear masks outdoors except in crowds.

The order now exempts vaccinated people from having to wear a mask when outdoors "except in certain crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance."

The county's move came a day after Florida dropped measures criticized for hindering undocumented people's ability to get coronavirus vaccinations.

Read more on this article from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post .

— By Chris Persaud / The Palm Beach Post