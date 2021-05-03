© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Palm Beach County Updates Mask Mandate As Vaccine Requirements Loosen

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 3, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT
Fresh Market sign on masks
Palm Beach County updated its mask mandate to reflect updated federal guidelines.

The order now exempts vaccinated people from having to wear a mask outdoors "except in certain crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance."

Palm Beach County updated its coronavirus mask mandate Friday to reflect updated federal guidelines saying fully vaccinated people need not wear masks outdoors except in crowds.

The order now exempts vaccinated people from having to wear a mask when outdoors "except in certain crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance."

The county's move came a day after Florida dropped measures criticized for hindering undocumented people's ability to get coronavirus vaccinations.

Read more on this article from our news partner at The Palm Beach Post.

— By Chris Persaud / The Palm Beach Post

