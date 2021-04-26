Florida Reports 6.85% Positivity Rate With 4,671 New COVID Cases

Florida on Sunday reported another 4,671 people tested positive for coronavirus since Saturday.

The new cases reported by the Florida Department of Health since Saturday brought the overall total to 2,208,584.

The department Saturday reported showed 7,411 addition cases, most in a day since 9,068 were recorded April 13. Friday's repored tallied another

5,464 new cases.

Earlier Sunday, figures released by the state showed a 25% percent decline from a day earlier in statewide hospitalizations due to a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

However, an update later in the day said hospitalizations actually climbed by 29 from Saturday to 3,302, the first daily increase in four days.

The deaths of 37 people across the state from complications related to COVID-19 were recorded Sunday. There were 54 deaths in Saturday's report and 65 on Friday.

A total of 35,534 deaths have been reported statewide.

The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time came in at 6.85% on 83,809 tests.

That rate was slightly less on Saturday, 6.25%, calculated on 143,066 tests — the most returned in a day since March 2.

The state reported more than 8.51 million people have received at least a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with almost 5.76 million receiving both doses.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 25: 4,671/37

April 24: 7,411/54

April 23: 5,464/65

April 22: 6,684/84

April 21: 5,571/85

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

April 14: 6,772/45

April 13: 9,068/64

April 12: 1,613/37

