Another 5,500 Coronavirus Cases In Florida, But Positivity Rate Drops

Across the state, 5,571 people tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday. The positivity rate, however, dipped to a nearly three-week low.

The additional cases bring the total number of people testing positive to 2,184,354.

The positivity rate for first-time cases dropped to 6.26%. This is the lowest rate since April 3.

The Florida Department of Health reported 85 people in Florida died of complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday. The total stands at 35,294.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the daily caseload this week is 6,267 cases. That’s the same daily average as a week ago and a 14 percent increase in the average daily caseload from two weeks ago.

As of Wednesday, 8,330,819 people in Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, April 21)

Positive Tests – 2,184,354

Deaths – 35,294



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,571 | Deaths – 85

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,180 | Deaths – 25



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 107,151 | Positivity Rate – 6.26%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 21: 5,571/85

April 20: 5,645/67

April 19: 4,237/33

April 18: 6,834/35

April 17: 6,323/74

April 16: 7,296/93

April 15: 6,762/78

April 14: 6,772/45

April 13: 9,068/64

April 12: 1,613/37

April 11: 5,520/7

April 10: 6,906/50

April 9: 7,121/64

April 8: 7,939/86

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7