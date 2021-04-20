Officials Resume Getting Vaccine To Underserved Amid J&J Pause

Less than a week after reports of blood clots prompted a nationwide pause in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, state officials jump-started stalled efforts to inoculate those who are hard to reach.

Over the weekend, two coronavirus vaccination clinics were held for farmworkers at the aptly named J&J Family of Farms in Loxahatchee.

Further, vaccination clinics, paired with grocery giveaways, resumed at sites operated by Feeding South Florida, such as one Monday at the Palm Beach Outlets mall.

— By Jane Musgrave / The Palm Beach Post

