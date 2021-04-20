News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Officials Resume Getting Vaccine To Underserved Amid J&J Pause
Over the weekend, two coronavirus vaccination clinics were held for farmworkers at the aptly named J&J Family of Farms in Loxahatchee.
Less than a week after reports of blood clots prompted a nationwide pause in the distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, state officials jump-started stalled efforts to inoculate those who are hard to reach.
Further, vaccination clinics, paired with grocery giveaways, resumed at sites operated by Feeding South Florida, such as one Monday at the Palm Beach Outlets mall.
— By Jane Musgrave / The Palm Beach Post
