Florida Reports 6,700+ New Coronavirus Cases After Daily Drop, Spike

The Florida Department of Health reported a drop in the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, one day after reporting the state's highest total since February.

The state said 6,772 people tested positive in the previous 24 hours, down from the 9,068 cases in Tuesday's report. That came after 1,613 cases were reported Monday.

Test numbers reported may have been affected by a powerful line of storms that moved across the state this weekend.

The statewide case total is now at 2,141,686.

The state recorded the deaths of 45 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Tuesday's report, bringing the overall death toll to 34,829.

Of the 108,000 people tested on Tuesday, 7,44% of those tested for the first time were positive.

Nearly 7.6 million people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 4.6 million of those people have received a complete series of shots.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 3,257 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, April 14)

Positive Tests – 2,141,686

Deaths – 34,829



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 6,772 | Deaths – 45

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,601 | Deaths – 2



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 108,186 | Positivity Rate – 7.44%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

April 14: 6,772/45

April 13: 9,068/64

April 12: 1,613/37

April 11: 5,520/7

April 10: 6,906/50

April 9: 7,121/64

April 8: 7,939/86

April 7: 5,885/42

April 6: 5,556/70

April 5: 3,480/36

April 4: 4,794/22

April 3: 6,017/67

April 2: 6,490/96

April 1: 6,790/71

