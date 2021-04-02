DeSantis Still Expects Florida To Get 300,000+ Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Next Week

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday doesn’t think Floridians looking to get inoculated will be affected by a batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines that had to be thrown away.

DeSantis made the comments during a press conference in Titusville.

Johnson & Johnson says a vaccine ingredient manufactured by Baltimore company Emergent didn’t pass quality control tests that ruined a whole batch of vaccines.

DeSantis said that even with this setback, he’s expecting some 300,000-plus Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be on track next week.

But he says there will definitely be an impact on deliveries in the following weeks as the drug giant reported some 15 million vaccines were contaminated at a Baltimore factory.

“But the good news is, is between what the state’s allotment is this coming week and then what the federal pharmacy allotment is, all of that is growing, on net. So even if the J&J is delayed, we’re still growing,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis says a surplus in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the state will make up for any shortage of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Plus, he says more CVS pharmacies are coming online this week to offer shots. Still, he recommends Floridians get any shot that’s available to them when they can.

“I think there’s more demand for J & J than the others," DeSantis said. "But I also think that if you can get a Pfizer shot or a Moderna. And the J& J, if there is delay in the future weeks, Get whatever shot you can because these things do happen. And a bird in the hand is worth more than two in the bush.”

DeSantis says starting Monday, anyone 18 and older in Florida will be able to get any of the three vaccines. Anyone 16 and up will be able to get the Pfizer shot.

