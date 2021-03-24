News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
More Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Florida
The shots will be used to vaccinate homebound seniors and supply walk-up vaccine clinics.
Florida has received an unexpected delivery of 42,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting the state’s immunization efforts, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.
Officials are closely monitoring supply and demand and hope to open up eligibility to all adults well before President Joe Biden’s target date of May 1, DeSantis said at a news conference in Pensacola.
— By Skyler Swisher / The South Florida Sun Sentinel