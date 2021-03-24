More Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Florida

Florida has received an unexpected delivery of 42,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting the state’s immunization efforts, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

The shots will be used to vaccinate homebound seniors and supply walk-up vaccine clinics.

Officials are closely monitoring supply and demand and hope to open up eligibility to all adults well before President Joe Biden’s target date of May 1, DeSantis said at a news conference in Pensacola.

— By Skyler Swisher / The South Florida Sun Sentinel