Florida Passes 5 Million Vaccinations, Adds 5,302 Coronavirus Cases

More than 5 million people in Florida have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, as the state continues to expand eligibility.

Through Monday, 5,057,939 people had received shots, with 2,791,216 fully vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Meantime, the state added another 5,302 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing Florida’s total to 2,016,513, the department said. That’s an increase compared to the four days prior.

The daily average of new cases over the last week is 4, 511 according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. That’s a 1% increase over the week before, but a 16% decrease from two weeks ago.

The death total stands at 33,449, with 41 deaths reported Monday.

Hospitalizations remain below 3,000, at 2,932.

The positivity rate for new cases stands at 6.47%.

Through Monday, 2,615,837 people had completed the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose series, while 175,379 had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 2,266,723 people had received first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The state initially focused on vaccinating seniors and health care workers but has gradually expanded eligibility. This week, eligibility was opened to people ages 50 and older.

As of Monday, 3,178,147 people ages 65 and older had been vaccinated --- or 62.8 percent of the overall total.



State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 23)

Positive Tests – 2,016,513

Deaths – 33,449



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,302 | Deaths – 41

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,096 | Deaths – 4



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 98.057 | Positivity Rate – 6.47%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 23: 5,302/41

March 22: 2,862/39

March 21: 3,987/32

March 20: 5,105/64

March 19: 5,140/54

March 18: 5,093/99

March 17: 4,599/59

March 16: 4,791/102

March 15: 2,826/99

March 14 : 3,699/31

3,699/31 March 13 : 5,244/85

5,244/85 March 12 : 5,214/105

5,214/105 March 11 : 5,065/96

5,065/96 March 10: 4,853/62



Information from WUSF's Daylina Miller, WMFE's Matthew Peddie and News Service of Florida was used in this report.

