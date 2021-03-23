State Reports 2,862 Coronavirus Cases, 39 Deaths On Monday

The daily average of new COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to decline.

The state is averaging 4,506 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. That’s a 1% decrease over the week prior, and a 12% decrease from two weeks ago.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 2,862 cases.

Florida's total now stands at 2,011,211.

State deaths related to the illness stand at 33,408, after 39 were reported Monday.

There were 2,896 people hospitalized in Florida due to the disease. That's 73 more than in the previous day's report, after five straight days of decline, according to the state.

The positivity rate for new cases stands at 6.69%.

State Totals (as of Sunday, March 21)

Positive Tests – 2,011,211

Deaths – 33,408



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,862 | Deaths – 39

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 510 | Deaths – 9



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 52,893 | Positivity Rate – 6.69%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 22: 2,862/39

March 21: 3,987/32

March 20: 5,105/64

March 19: 5,140/54

March 18: 5,093/99

March 17: 4,599/59

March 16: 4,791/102

March 15: 2,826/99

March 14 : 3,699/31

3,699/31 March 13 : 5,244/85

5,244/85 March 12 : 5,214/105

5,214/105 March 11 : 5,065/96

5,065/96 March 10 : 4,853/62

4,853/62 March 9: 4,426/132

