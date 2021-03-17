News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Senate Expected To Take Up COVID Liability Bill On Thursday
The Senate originally had separate bills for health care workers and businesses, but Sen. Jeff Brandes combined them last week.
The Senate on Thursday will take up a high-profile bill that would help shield businesses and health care providers from lawsuits related to COVID-19.
The proposal (SB 72), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, was one of 14 bills included Monday on what is known as a special order calendar to go to the Senate floor.
Business groups and health care providers have lobbied heavily for liability protections since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House has passed a bill (HB 7) that would provide protections for non-health care businesses and is considering a separate bill (HB 7005) that would help shield health care providers.
The Senate originally had separate bills on the issues, but Brandes combined them last week.