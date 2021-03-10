© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds 4,400 Cases, 130 Deaths Related To COVID

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published March 10, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST

In Tuesday's report from the state, hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 fell by 22 to 3,310.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported just over 130 deaths related to COVID-19 since the previous day, on par with the two-week average of about 131 a day.

The deaths may have occurred in the days or weeks prior to Tuesday.

Over the past year, 32,481 people have died from complications associated with the coronavirus in Florida.

Statewide, the department reported 4,426 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday.

The total number of people who have tested positive is 1,952,733.

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 fell by 22 Tuesday to 3,310.

Of those who were tested for the first time on Monday, 5.87% were positive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,658,030 people in Florida have been vaccinated, with 1,965,940 completing the series, which is two doses for Pfizer and Moderna, and one dose for Johnson & Johnson.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 9)

  • Positive Tests – 1,952,733
  • Deaths – 32,481


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 4,426 | Deaths – 132
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 794 | Deaths - 54


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 91,613| Positivity Rate – 5.87%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • March 7: 4,426/132
  • March 8: 3,312/83
  • March 7: 4,098/66
  • March 6: 4,690/107
  • March 5: 5,975/138
  • March 4: 6,118/126
  • March 3: 6,014/133
  • March 2: 7,179/140
  • March 1: 1,700/150
  • Feb. 28: 5,539/126
  • Feb. 27: 5,459/118
  • Feb. 26: 5,922/144
  • Feb. 25: 6,640/140
  • Feb. 24: 7,128/129

