Florida Adds 4,400 Cases, 130 Deaths Related To COVID

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported just over 130 deaths related to COVID-19 since the previous day, on par with the two-week average of about 131 a day.

The deaths may have occurred in the days or weeks prior to Tuesday.

Over the past year, 32,481 people have died from complications associated with the coronavirus in Florida.

Statewide, the department reported 4,426 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Monday.

The total number of people who have tested positive is 1,952,733.

Hospitalizations across Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 fell by 22 Tuesday to 3,310.

Of those who were tested for the first time on Monday, 5.87% were positive.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,658,030 people in Florida have been vaccinated, with 1,965,940 completing the series, which is two doses for Pfizer and Moderna, and one dose for Johnson & Johnson.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 9)

Positive Tests – 1,952,733

Deaths – 32,481



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 4,426 | Deaths – 132

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 794 | Deaths - 54



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 91,613| Positivity Rate – 5.87%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 7: 4,426/132

March 8: 3,312/83

March 7: 4,098/66

March 6: 4,690/107

March 5: 5,975/138

March 4: 6,118/126

March 3: 6,014/133

March 2: 7,179/140

March 1: 1,700/150

Feb. 28: 5,539/126

Feb. 27: 5,459/118

Feb. 26: 5,922/144

Feb. 25: 6,640/140

Feb. 24: 7,128/129

