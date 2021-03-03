Florida Reports Highest Number Of New Coronavirus Cases In A Week

Tuesday's coronavirus numbers are the highest they’ve been in a week with 7,179 people testing positive for the virus statewide since Monday's report.

That's more than four times Monday's total of 1,700 — the lowest since mid-October.

That data could be have been skewed by the the state reporting the results of only 33,559 tests Sunday, more than 85,000 fewer than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The regional numbers may have also been skewed by the closure of a testing site at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The state reported 148,412 tests Monday, with the positivity rate statewide coming in at 5.69 percent, in line with recent reports, and slightly lower than the day before.

The deaths of 140 people were recorded. These deaths were recorded on Tuesday by the state, but could have occurred days or weeks earlier. The death toll for Florida now stands at 31,696.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,034,636 Floridians have been vaccinated, with 1,691,213 having received both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, March 2):

Positive Tests – 1,918,100

Deaths – 31,696



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,179 | Deaths – 140

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 1,246 | Deaths - 50



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 148,412| Positivity Rate – 5.69%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

March 2: 7,179/140

March 1: 1,700/150

Feb. 28: 5,539/126

Feb. 27: 5,459/118

Feb. 26: 5,922/144

Feb. 25: 6,640/140

Feb. 24: 7,128/129

Feb. 23: 5,610/154

Feb. 22: 4,151/161

Feb. 21: 5,065/95

Feb. 20: 7,280/125

Feb. 19: 6,683/224

Feb. 18: 5,117/166

Feb. 17: 7,342/165

