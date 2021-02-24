Have Vaccine Safety Questions? Join WLRN's Facebook Live With Doctors, Faith Leader

WHAT: A live panel discussion with two doctors and a faith leader to answer YOUR questions in real time on all things related to the coronavirus, COVID-19 and vaccinations.

WHEN: 6 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb 24

WHERE: WLRN's Facebook page

We’ll be joined by Dr. Cheryl Holder, the interim associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity and Community Initiative at Florida International University, and Dr. Bernard Ashby, a vascular cardiologist in Miami-Dade and the Florida state director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, along with Pastor Richard Dunn II of the Faith Community Baptist Church in Miami.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that more pharmacies and federal sites in South Florida will be vaccinating people 65 and older. What's more, he expects that the federal vaccine doses will make it possible for the state to open up vaccinations to teachers, police officers and firefighters who are age 50 and older.



But so far, the majority of people who've gotten vaccinated in Florida are white. Black residents face unequal access and also do not have the same opportunities to visit doctors for medical care and to ask questions.

So we've organized a live panel for the public to ask experts about why they're confident the vaccines are safe, about how to stay safe and avoid a COVID-19 infection when one person in the house is vaccinated and others are not, and to address any concerns about unequal access to the vaccines and health care, especially for Black Floridians.

Join us on Facebook Live Wednesday night to ask all of your questions and get answers from medical experts and a faith leader in real time.