Florida COVID-19 Cases Down Slightly In Sunday's Report

The numbers of new cases of COVID-19 decreased in the state Sunday.

Statewide, 5,065 people tested positive for the virus Sunday. That’s down by more than 2,000 cases from the day before.

The deaths related to the disease passed 30,000 in Florida on Friday. On Sunday, 95 additional deaths brought the statewide toll to 30,434 people. While the deaths were recorded Sunday, they may have occurred in prior days or weeks.

The state received the results of 93,451 tests Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 4,158 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Feb. 21):

Positive Tests – 1,863,708

Deaths – 30,339



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 7,280 | Deaths – 95

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,411 | Deaths - 3



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 93,451 | Positivity Rate – 6.32%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 21: 5,065/95

Feb. 20: 7,280/125

Feb. 19: 6,683/224

Feb. 18: 5,117/166

Feb. 17: 7,342/165

Feb. 16: 6,297/225

Feb. 15: 3,615/159

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Feb. 8: 5,737/126



