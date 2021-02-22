© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida COVID-19 Cases Down Slightly In Sunday's Report

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published February 22, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST

The deaths related to the disease passed 30,000 in Florida on Friday.

The numbers of new cases of COVID-19 decreased in the state Sunday.

Statewide, 5,065 people tested positive for the virus Sunday. That’s down by more than 2,000 cases from the day before.

The deaths related to the disease passed 30,000 in Florida on Friday. On Sunday, 95 additional deaths brought the statewide toll to 30,434 people. While the deaths were recorded Sunday, they may have occurred in prior days or weeks.

The state received the results of 93,451 tests Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 4,158 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus statewide.

State Totals (as of Sunday, Feb. 21):

  • Positive Tests – 1,863,708
  • Deaths – 30,339


Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 7,280 | Deaths – 95

  • Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 1,411 | Deaths - 3


Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 93,451 | Positivity Rate – 6.32%


ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Feb. 21: 5,065/95
  • Feb. 20: 7,280/125
  • Feb. 19: 6,683/224
  • Feb. 18: 5,117/166
  • Feb. 17: 7,342/165
  • Feb. 16: 6,297/225
  • Feb. 15: 3,615/159
  • Feb. 14: 5,436/96
  • Feb. 13: 7,515/118
  • Feb. 12: 7,617/190
  • Feb. 11: 8,525/180
  • Feb. 10: 7,537/165
  • Feb. 9: 7,023/239
  • Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
