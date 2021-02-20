Officials Worried About Spring Break Crowds In South Florida

Some universities have canceled their spring breaks. Rep;. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, says she hopes fewer students will come to South Florida’s beaches. But many students are not on campus anyway.

“I know the concern is that kids are gonna bring their laptops down here. They may not technically be on spring break, but they can still be in class and be at their spring break location. And so that’s a real problem,” the Democrat congresswoman says.

According to the Centers for Discease Control and Prevention, Florida has the most cases in the country of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus. It was first detected in the U.K. and has a mutation that lets it bind to human cells more easily.

So far, officials are not planning to close beaches. But Miami-Dade has a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m..

Broward Mayor Steve Geller says that in his county a curfew will depend on whether businesses enforce social distancing.

“If we find that the bars and the restaurants are not enforcing this, then we will have to have a curfew.”

Spring break usually runs from next Feb.. 22 through late April.

