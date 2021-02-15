© 2020 Health News Florida
U.K. Coronavirus Variant Found On UCF Campus

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
A view of the UCF campus library in Orlando.
A view of the UCF campus library in Orlando.

UCF officials said the student was isolated after testing positive and contact tracing measures were taken.

A student at the University of Central Florida has been diagnosed with a variant of the coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom and thought to be more easily transmissible.

UCF officials said that the unidentified student tested positive last week.


The Orlando-based university is one of the nation’s largest with more than 66,000 students. University officials said the student was isolated and contact tracing measures were taken.

The Florida Department of Health announced the state’s first case of the U.K. variant at the end of last year.

The state now leads the nation in cases of the variant.

