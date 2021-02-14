Florida Posts Fewest New COVID-19 Cases Since November

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,436 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday — bringing the state total to 1,827,373 cases.

It's the lowest number of cases reported since Nov. 16.



The state also recorded the deaths of 96 people due to complications from COVID-19 since Saturday's report. It's the first time the number of deaths reported in one day was under 100 since Dec. 28.

The overall death toll is now at 29,275.

While the deaths were recorded Sunday, they may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

The number of people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was down eight from Saturday to 4,673. That's the lowest level since Dec. 12.

To see how local hospitals are managing capacity related to the virus, see this NPR tool.

Sunday's report said 99,532 tests were received Saturday. The percent positivity rate of new cases was at 6.97%.

The state says 2,355,792 people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Florida, with 1,082,141 getting both doses.

State Totals (as of Saturday, Feb. 13):

Positive Tests – 1,827,373

Deaths – 29,275



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 5,436 | Deaths - 96

Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 985 | Deaths - 2



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 99,532 | Positivity Rate – 6.97%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Feb. 14: 5,436/96

Feb. 13: 7,515/118

Feb. 12: 7,617/190

Feb. 11: 8,525/180

Feb. 10: 7,537/165

Feb. 9: 7,023/239

Feb. 8: 5,737/126

Feb. 7: 6,624/103

Feb. 6: 7,486/145

Feb. 5: 11,543/215

Feb. 4: 7,711/226

Feb. 3: 6,979/203

Feb. 2: 10,533/140

Feb. 1: 5,730/214

Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7