Florida's Daily Coronavirus Cases Down 13% From Previous Week

The state’s daily average for new coronavirus cases appears to be trending down in the last couple weeks.

Florida is averaging 11,270 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 13% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% decrease from two weeks ago.

Figures from the state Department of Health on Tuesday showed that 9,594 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The state reported 123,266 tests arrived Monday, with the rate of those testing positive for the first time across the state coming in at 9.19%, down slightly from a day earlier.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and nearly 26,000 have died.

Statewide, the COVID-19 related deaths of 231 people were recorded since Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 6,786 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down 114 people from the day before.

In addition, 1,446,580 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Tuesday, including 175,841 who have received both doses.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, Jan. 26):

Positive Tests – 1,667,763

Deaths – 26,080

Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 9,594| Deaths –231

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,584 | Deaths – 67

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 123,266 | Positivity Rate – 9.19%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 26: 9,594/231

Jan. 25: 8,720/156

Jan. 24: 9,535/132

Jan. 23: 12,311/156

Jan. 22: 13,719/277

Jan. 21: 12,873/163

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Matthew Peddie and Daylina Miller contributed to this report.