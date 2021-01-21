© 2020 Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Rivkees On Coronavirus Vaccine Wait: 'We Will Get It To You'

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST
011421-Scott-Rivkees-SenateCommittee-TFC.png
The Florida Channel
Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees says the state has little choice but to wait for limited vaccine supplies.

In an interview with AP, Florida's surgeon general reassures state residents that officials were doing all they could to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible.

Florida's surgeon general says states like Florida with high numbers of seniors should be given higher priority in the allotment of COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Scott Rivkees raised that point in a phone interview Wednesday with the Associated Press. The surgeon general sought to reassure Floridians that officials were doing all they could to roll out vaccines as quickly as possible.

“We will get to you,” Rivkees said. “We are in a situation where we are awaiting additional supply, and as more supply gets available, we will get it to those of you in the public.”

The state has already vaccinated 1.1 million people, but many millions of additional doses still needed.

The virus has infected some 1.6 million people in Florida and killed more than 24,500. Rivkees said the state has little choice but to wait for limited vaccine supplies.

“We’re using every resource available at our disposal to get individuals vaccinated as quickly and as safely as possible based upon the available vaccine supply,” Rivkees said.

