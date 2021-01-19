The Villages Vaccination Site Suspends Appointments

A new COVID-19 vaccination site in The Villages had to shut down over the weekend, leaving thousands of seniors with appointments but no shots.

The drive-thru site opened last Tuesday with a press conference as Gov. Ron DeSantis promoted a seniors-first approach.

Officials said patients will be notified by email; 7,500 people had appointments to get their first dose.

In a statement, Global Medical Response blamed “unforeseen circumstances surrounding the national supply of COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Colorado-based medical transport company is working with the state to immunize people in the huge retirement community.

And GMR wants to reassure those who have signed up that they will not lose their place in line.

The company is ready to restart immunizations when more doses are available.



