Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Dips Below 10% For First Time In Two Weeks

The positivity rate of people who tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time dropped to 8.63%, the lowest it's been since Dec. 27 when it was 9.69%, according to Thursday's report from the state Department of Health.

State health officials said 13,720 people across Florida tested positive for coronavirus since Wednesday’s daily numbers report.

There was a small increase in the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, which was at 7,761.

To look up capacity at your local hospital, check this NPR tool.

Deaths trended upward, with 222 new fatalities linked to COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health says deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

The total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 is 23,981.



State Totals (as of Thursday, Jan. 14):

Positive Tests – 1,531,192 | Deaths – 23,981



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 13,720 | Deaths – 222



Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,403 | Deaths – 72



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 183,962 | Positivity Rate – 8.63%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,575/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported



* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.



