How To Register For Coronavirus Vaccines Across Tampa Bay

Updated Jan. 11, 2021

Coronavirus vaccines are now available for residents 65 and older across the greater Tampa Bay region, while supplies last.

FLORIDA VACCINE SITES: County-by-county locations across the state

Here is a county-by-county breakdown of how to register:

Hillsborough

The county will begin a second round of COVID-19 vaccinations this week for residents age 65 and older. Hillsborough has allocated 9,000 doses of the vaccine to be administered at three distribution sites from Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 15.

Appointments are mandatory to get the first of two vaccine injections.

Appointments will be scheduled online by CDR HealthPro portal and by phone on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Residents age 65 and older can only make their appointments during the designated timeframe specific to their age group.

Residents age 85 and older can book an appointment between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Residents age 75 to 84 can book an appointment between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Residents age 65 to 74 can book an appointment between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The vaccines will be available at:



Vance Vogel Sports Complex 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road in Gibsonton

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds 2700 W. Risk St. in Plant City

Ed Radice Sports Complex 14720 Ed Radice Drive in Tampa

After 5 p.m., any resident age 65 and older can book any remaining slots while appointments remain available.

Residents are encouraged to book their vaccine appointments online at patientportalfl.com, and set up an account in advance.

Appointments can also be made by calling (850) 848-5287.

Other vaccine locations established by the county:

University Mall (parking lot) 2200 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa

Tampa General Hospital, 2333 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa

On Jan. 10, the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County announced an additional site through a partnership with St. John's Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2504 Chipco St. in Tampa..According to a news release, 590 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday and will return for their second dose on Jan. 31.

Visit the Hillsborough County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information.

Pinellas

As of Jan. 8, Pinellas County was not accepting new appointments for residents 65 and older. Once the county receives more vaccines, appointments can be made online or by calling 727-824-6900 and pressing option 4 for assistance. The county expects new, but limited, vaccine supplies weekly from the state and will make appointments available based on that supply.

Here are the vaccine locations:

Clearwater Health Center, 310 N. Myrtle Avenue in Clearwater

Mid-County Health Center, 8175 Ulmerton Road in Largo

St. Petersburg Health Center, 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N. in St. Petersburg

Visit the Pinellas County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information.

Polk

Polk County has activated a COVID-19 vaccine hotline from the Polk County Operations Center. Residents 65 and older can register for a limited number of vaccine appointments scheduled to start Jan. 11 by calling 863-298-7500. The hotline will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once those initial appointments are filled, callers 65 years old and older can be placed on a registration list for a future vaccine appointment, as additional vaccines become available.

Visit the Polk County COVID website for more a registration form, updates and more information.

Sarasota

As of Jan. 8, Sarasota County was not accepting new appointments for residents 65 and older. Once the county receives more vaccines, appointments can be made online.

Visit the Sarasota County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information, or call 941-861-5000.

Manatee

The Department of Health in Manatee County will be offering vaccinations to seniors age 65 and older by appointment only, as supply is available. Registrations are being taken online or by calling 311 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eligible recipients will be randomly selected from a pool as vaccines become available.

Visit the Manatee County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information.

Pasco

A drive-through vaccination clinic has been set up at Gulf View Square Mall, 9409 U.S. 19 in Port Richey. Vaccines are available by registration only. The county plans to open additional vaccination sites in the coming weeks as it receives more doses.

Visit the Pasco County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information, or call 727-861-5250.

Hernando

As of Jan. 8, Hernando County was not accepting new appointments for residents 65 and older. Once the county receives more vaccines, appointments can be made online.

Visit the Hernando County COVID website for a registration form, updates and more information, or call 352-540-6800.

Also, 11 Publix locations across the county are part of a pilot program in the state that are now administering the vaccine.

