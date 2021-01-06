News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Have You Tried To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Tell Us Your Experience
Florida has begun administering coronavirus vaccines, focusing first on health care workers and now the state's population over age 65.
However, the rollout is getting off to a bumpy start. Counties across the state are having difficulties with reservations, with websites crashing and phone lines backing up.
We want to know if you have attempted to receive a vaccine, and what difficulties -- if any -- have you encountered?
We want to hear from you. Fill out the form below and tell us about your experiences, and we may contact you for a future story.
