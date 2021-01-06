© 2020 Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Have You Tried To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Tell Us Your Experience

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are prepared for distribution in Pinellas County on Dec. 16, 2020.
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are prepared for distribution in Pinellas County on Dec. 16, 2020.

Florida has begun administering coronavirus vaccines, focusing first on health care workers and now the state's population over age 65.

However, the rollout is getting off to a bumpy start. Counties across the state are having difficulties with reservations, with websites crashing and phone lines backing up.

We want to know if you have attempted to receive a vaccine, and what difficulties -- if any -- have you encountered?

We want to hear from you. Fill out the form below and tell us about your experiences, and we may contact you for a future story.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
