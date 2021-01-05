COVID-19 Death Toll Among Florida Residents Passes 22,000

With another 103 deaths reported Monday, the number of Florida residents who have died of COVID-19 has exceeded 22,000, according to the state Department of Health.

The death toll increased rapidly in recent months to 22,090 on Monday.

On Oct. 4, by comparison, the total was 14,671 resident deaths --- representing an increase of slightly more than 50 percent over the past three months. On Nov. 4, the total was 16,922 deaths --- representing about a 30 percent increase over the past two months.

Seniors continue to be the hardest hit, with people 65 and older making up about 83 percent of the resident deaths, state numbers show.

Including non-residents, the statewide total is 1,376,692 cases and 22,415 deaths.

The state received test results from 104,014 people on Sunday. Of those tested for the first time, 12.52% were positive.

State Totals (as of Monday, Jan. 4):

Positive Tests - 1,376,692

Deaths – 22,415



Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 11,256 | Deaths - 105



Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,856 | Deaths - 19



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 104,014 | Positivity Rate – 12.52%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

Dec. 30: 13,871/139

Dec. 29: 12,075/105

Dec. 28: 8,198/99

Dec. 27: 7,391/77

Dec. 26: 17,042/142*

Dec. 25: No data reported

Dec. 24: 13,147/122

Dec. 23: 11,384/121

Dec. 22: 10,434/76



* Totals from Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Health News Florida reporter Steve Newborn contributed to this report.

