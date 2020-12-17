Here Are The Florida Hospitals Set To Receive The Moderna Vaccine

Florida is expected to receive 367,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on said this past Wednesday that the vaccine will be distributed to 173 hospital locations across 43 counties that did not receive the Pfizer vaccine.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration gave Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine developed by biotech upstart Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

The Moderna decision comes days after health workers and nursing home residents began getting a similar coronavirus shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.



Here’s a complete list, as provided by DeSantis' office:

