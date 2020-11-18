© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

As Coronavirus Cases Climb In Florida, Health Department Top Spokesperson Resigns

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Cindy Krischer Goodman
Mario Ariza
Published November 18, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST
State surgeon general Scott Rivkees addresses the media during a news conference on the Coronavirus outbreak on March 2, 2020.
State surgeon general Scott Rivkees addresses the media during a news conference on the Coronavirus outbreak on March 2, 2020.

Alberto Moscoso bowed out Nov. 6 amid a reshuffling of personnel at the state agency. He would not elaborate on why he left, or where he was going.

With the pandemic worsening in Florida, the person in charge of reminding residents to wear a mask and stay six feet apart abruptly resigned.

Alberto Moscoso, the chief public information officer for the Florida Department of Health, bowed out Nov. 6 amid a reshuffling of personnel at the state agency. He would not elaborate on why he left, or where he was going.

In a statement, Fred Piccolo, a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis, did not provide a specific reason for why Moscoso resigned. Piccolo said that Moscoso will be moving to a new position in state government. Neither Moscoso nor Piccolo could say what that was.

Read more at WLRN news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Cindy Krischer Goodman
Mario Ariza
