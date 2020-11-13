© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Interview: USF Public Health Professor On Coronavirus Response

WGCU | By Mike Kiniry
Julie Glenn
Published November 13, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST
Levine_Marissa_2018-683x1024.jpg
USF COLLEGE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Dr. Marissa Levine is professor of Public Health Practice and Family Medicine at the University of South Florida College of Public Health, where she focuses on population health improvement and teaches leadership.

In this interview, we explore the pandemic response from a public health perspective with Dr. Marissa Levine, of USF's College of Public Health, where she focuses on population health.

Since the coronavirus began spreading at the beginning of the year, the country’s more than 2,000 public health departments have been working around the clock to monitor the disease, provide testing and inform the public about risks and prevention techniques.

It’s brought the work done by public health officials further into the public discourse than anytime in recent years. But as the pandemic has spread, and become politicized, it’s made the work they’re doing even more difficult.

In this interview, we explore the coronavirus response from a public health perspective with Dr. Marissa Levine, professor of Public Health Practice and Family Medicine at the University of South Florida College of Public Health, where she focuses on population health improvement and teaches leadership.

Prior to becoming a professor Dr. Levine spent 16 years in state government as the Virginia State Health Commissioner, and she led the Virginia Department of Health from 2014-18. She previously held deputy commissioner level leadership and local health department positions with VDH from 2002-14.

During that time, Dr. Levine was involved in the state’s response to the H1N1 pandemic, and as commissioner led the effort to respond to Ebola and Zika and has significant experience leading public health emergency response efforts at the local and state levels. Dr. Levine is also a retired family physician with 16 years of medical practice experience.

She’ll be presenting a lecture on Friday as part of the Naples Discussion Group's 2020-21 schedule called “COVID-19: Adapting to Change (with a capital C)."

Because of social distancing measures it will be held via Zoom and is only open to some students of the Honors College. But, WGCU News sat down with her first to get her perspective on what’s unfolded this year.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19USF HealthDr. Marissa Levine
Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University. 
See stories by Mike Kiniry
Julie Glenn
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master’s degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
See stories by Julie Glenn
Related Content