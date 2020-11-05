© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Florida Couples Awarded More Than $2M In Surrogacy Case

WFSU | By Robbie Gaffney
Published November 5, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Florida couples were taken advantage of by a company called The Surrogacy Group.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Florida couples were taken advantage of by a company called The Surrogacy Group.

Florida couples wronged by a company that helped families hoping to have children through surrogacy will get more than $2 million.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the company was pocketing money meant to cover surrogates’ medical costs.

A company called The Surrogacy Group offered administrative services to Florida couples hoping to have a baby through surrogacy. A Florida court found the company liable for more than $2 million in consumer restitution and more than $700,000 in civil penalties for unfair and deceptive business conduct.

Moody says the company charged large fees for services it didn’t provide and misappropriated funds for the owner’s personal use.
Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

Health News FloridalawsuitpregnancyAshely Moody
Robbie Gaffney
Robbie Gaffney is a recent graduate from Florida State University with degrees in Digital Media Production and Creative Writing. Before working at WFSU, they recorded FSU’s basketball and baseball games for Seminole Productions as well as interned for the PBS Station in Largo, Florida. Robbie loves playing video games such as Shadow of the Colossus, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles. Their other hobbies include sleeping and watching anime.  
See stories by Robbie Gaffney
Related Content