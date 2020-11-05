Florida Couples Awarded More Than $2M In Surrogacy Case

Florida couples wronged by a company that helped families hoping to have children through surrogacy will get more than $2 million.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says the company was pocketing money meant to cover surrogates’ medical costs.

A company called The Surrogacy Group offered administrative services to Florida couples hoping to have a baby through surrogacy. A Florida court found the company liable for more than $2 million in consumer restitution and more than $700,000 in civil penalties for unfair and deceptive business conduct.

Moody says the company charged large fees for services it didn’t provide and misappropriated funds for the owner’s personal use.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.