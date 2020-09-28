© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sobering Milestone: Global Coronavirus Deaths Near 1 Million

Health News Florida | By Nurith Aizenman
Published September 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT
global_dashboard.jpg
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

The world is nearing a million deaths from COVID-19 — with almost every nation having lost people to the disease. And in the five countries hit badly by the pandemic, the trend remains worrisome.

As of Monday morning, the number of deaths was just over 998,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine dashboard

NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman discusses the global rise in this interview. 

Nurith Aizenman
