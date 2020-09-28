News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Sobering Milestone: Global Coronavirus Deaths Near 1 Million
The world is nearing a million deaths from COVID-19 — with almost every nation having lost people to the disease. And in the five countries hit badly by the pandemic, the trend remains worrisome.
As of Monday morning, the number of deaths was just over 998,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine dashboard.
NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman discusses the global rise in this interview.