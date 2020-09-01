Gov. DeSantis Extends Moratorium On Residential Evictions And Foreclosures

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has again extended a moratorium against residential evictions and foreclosures.

He did so Monday night, just hours before a previous extension was to expire, potentially giving another reprieve to scores of financially struggling Floridians who've lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension means residents struggling with rents and mortgages cannot be forced out of their homes until the end of the month.

Hundreds of thousands of the state's residents lost their jobs, or had their hours severely reduced, when bars, restaurants and other businesses curtailed hours because of the outbreak.

More than 1 million Floridians are unemployed.

