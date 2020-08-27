News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
DeSantis Seeks To Boost Florida Unemployment Benefits $300 A Week
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applying to participate in a new federal unemployment assistance program to boost benefits another $300 a week.
DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, saying he's applying to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
People currently receiving at least $100 in benefits and who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic can be eligible for another $300 a week.
Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1.
The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.