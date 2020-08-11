© 2020 Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what's important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Ocala Mayor Vetoes Mask Ordinance Passed By City Council

Health News Florida | By Joe Byrnes / WMFE
Published August 11, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
woman wearing mask
npr
More than 500 medical professionals had signed a petition asking the council for a mask mandate.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn has vetoed a mask ordinance passed by the city council.

The council approved the mask ordinance 4-1 as a measure to combat the coronavirus. The same four votes would be needed to override the veto.

The ordinance would have applied to businesses, churches and government offices.

In a letter, Guinn says the ordinance violates religious freedom and puts an unfair burden on business owners. He says the government cannot mandate that medical devices be worn.

The ordinance would have required workers to wear face coverings indoors, and business owners to post signs, make announcements and make reasonable requests to visitors who were not wearing a mask.

Business owners could be fined $25 per violation after a couple of warnings.

Councilman Matt Wardell had offered the ordinance as a compromise after a broader mandate failed to get four votes.

