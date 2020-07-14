St. Augustine Shutting Down City Hall To Public To Slow COVID-19 Spread

The city of St. Augustine announced Tuesday that effective Thursday, July 16, its City Hall will be closed to the public in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the city says services will remain operational online and via telephone, as follows:

Parking : The parking office, located at 50 Bridge St., will continue to serve the public by taking payments and answering questions via email and over the phone. Contact the Parking Department at 904-825-1034 or send an email to parking@citystaug.com.

: The Events and Venue Coordinator will continue to process payments through the mail and answer questions via email and over the phone. Contact the office at 904-825-1004 or send an email to events@citystaug.com. Municipal Marina: The marina will continue operating under normal business hours, including the fuel dock and marina office. Contact the Marina Office at 904.825.1026 or send an email to mates@citystaug.com.



Parking in and around Downtown St. Augustine will not be affected. Usual parking fees still apply.

The Visitor Information Center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Solid Waste collection services, including residential and commercial trash, recycling, and yard debris, remain on their regular collection schedule.

