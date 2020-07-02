© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Vice President Mike Pence Sets Tampa Visit To Discuss Coronavirus With DeSantis

By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published July 2, 2020
Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Tampa on Thursday to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, Pence will meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis before addressing the media later in the afternoon at the USF Health Center for Advanced Medical Learning and Simulation.

The visit comes as Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the state reported an increase of 6,563 positive cases. It's the second consecutive day the number of new cases eclipsed 6,000, and eighth straight over 5,000.

It also comes the same day he was originally scheduled to speak in Sarasota and Lake Wales. Pence canceled those appearances last week.

During a visit to Arizona on Wednesday, Pence -- accompanied by Dr. Deborah  Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force -- urged residents to wear face masks and support business closures.

Pence also said the federal government would send 500 health care workers to Arizona, which is seeing a large spike in coronavirus cases and emergency room visits.

Information from the Associated Press, News Service of Florida and KJZZ was used in this report.

Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
