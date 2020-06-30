© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Broward Touts Its 340 Coronavirus Contact Tracers; Independent Model Says County Needs 1,580

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Anthony Man - Sun Sentinel
Published June 30, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, joined by the mayors of nine cities, Sheriff Gregory Tony and other officials, announced stricter enforcement measures for businesses not complying with emergency orders related to COVID-19 at a press conference.
Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said Tuesday that the county has just brought on board an additional 150 people to trace contacts of people who have coronavirus — almost doubling the number of people available to help combat the spread of the virus.

With the 150 people he said were “onboarded” Monday by the Broward County unit of the state Department of Public Health, Holness said there is a workforce of 340 involved in the effort.

But the number of contact tracers falls far short of the 1,580 needed in Broward County, according to a model developed by the Mullan Institute at the George Washington University. The contact tracer estimator, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, uses 14-day case counts to calculate the number of contact tracers needed to clear all cases within a week.

Read more at our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Health News FloridaBrowardcontact tracingCoronavirusCOVID-19
Anthony Man - Sun Sentinel
