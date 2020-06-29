Florida's New COVID-19 Cases Surpass 5,000 For Sixth Straight Day

According to the Florida Department of Health's Monday report, 146,341 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - an increase of 5,266 positive tests since Sunday, and the sixth straight day the number of new cases surpassed 5,000.

Of the 41,626 tests reported Sunday, 15.71% came back positive.

In the Tampa Bay area, the state reported 1,095 more people tested positive in the 24-hour period since the Sunday report.

The state also reported 28 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,447.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Monday, June 29:

Hillsborough: Three men; ages 68, 81 and 82.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Monday, June 29:

Hillsborough: 10,323

Pinellas: 6,260

Polk: 3,682

Manatee: 2,810

Pasco: 1,909

Sarasota: 1,447

Hernando: 361

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 29: 5,255 / 28

June 28: 8,530 / 29

June 27: 9,585 / 24

June 26: 8,942 / 39

June 25: 5,004 / 46

June 24: 5,511 / 43

June 23: 3,286 / 65

June 22: 2,926 / 12

June 21: 3,494 / 17

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55



