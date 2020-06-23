© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Action Needed As Coronavirus Surge Intensifies, Public Health Official Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Dinorah Prevost
Published June 23, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
Coronavirus Test Kit
With more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida now, public health experts are saying a second spike in infections is underway.

Donna Petersen is dean of the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida. She says it's impossible to completely eliminate the illness, but wearing face coverings and keeping six feet apart from others really does help slow the spread.

She says that was the case three months ago, and it continues even as the state has reopened many activities.

"People need to follow this advice whether we didn't shut down at all, whether we opened earlier or opened up late. As long as the virus is still with us, we have to do what we can to prevent it. That's just a fact," Petersen said.

Petersen was a guest Tuesday on The State We're In - a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida Editor Julio Ochoa also appeared on the show. 

Petersen says until there is a vaccine, or the vast majority of people become immune to coronavirus, social distancing and masks are the strongest tools available.

This story is produced in partnership with American Amplified, an initiative using community engagement to inform local journalism. It is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is a WUSF Public Media news intern for summer 2018. 
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
