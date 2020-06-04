© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Collier Dept. of Health To Hire Immokalee Residents to Promote COVID-19 Education

WGCU | By Andrea Perdomo
Published June 4, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT

Immokalee residents account for 43% of the total COVID-19 cases to date in Collier County and health officials are seeking new ways to keep the community informed about the virus.

Kristine Hollingsworth of said they want to deploy a street team of “Promotoras” or Promoters, to promote community education and discuss prevention information with residents of Immokalee.

Hollingsworth said they want to hire people who are from Immokalee.

"In any community hearing information and news from your neighbor or a community member, sometimes that can be more effective than hearing it from somebody that you don’t know," Hollingsworth said.

Collier Department of Health is looking to hire 10 people to be part of the coronavirus awareness promotional team.

Hollingsworth says people can apply for the job at the State of Florida’s People First website, or in person at Collier DOH’s Immokalee location.

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus
Andrea Perdomo
Andrea Perdomo is a reporter for WGCU News. She started her career in public radio as an intern for the Miami-based NPR station, WLRN. Andrea graduated from Florida International University, where she was a contributing writer for the student-run newspaper, The Panther Press, and also a member of the university's Society of Professional Journalists chapter. 
