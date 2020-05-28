UCF Offers Free, Unlimited Antibody Testing on Campus

ORLANDO - The University of Central Florida will offer antibody testing in partnership with Aventus Biolabs at a campus parking garage beginning Thursday.

The tests are free and the only requirement is a doctor’s order.

Just like a drive-thru coronavirus test, antibody testing at Garage A on UCF’s campus is conducted inside a person’s car.

Aventus Biolabs says this test consists of a quick and painless blood draw.

Aventus CEO Oliver Dawoud says most people will get their results within 24 hours.

Dawoud says the lab can process up to 200 antibody tests an hour which is more than 4,500 tests a day.

Plus he says they continue to perform about 150 coronavirus tests a day on site. He says they’ve seen an increase in demand for these tests over the last week.

“Obviously seeing all that information is a little troubling I think it’s due to the fact that we’ve been obviously opening up the state a little bit more and that’s why we’re seeing the numbers,” Dawoud says.

The CDC says a positive result on an antibody test confirms exposure to the virus, but not necessarily immunity to it.