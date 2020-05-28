© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Social Distancing No Longer Required At Pinellas County Beaches

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 28, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT
Signs will remain in place at Pinellas County beaches, encouraging visitors to follow the best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Signs will remain in place at Pinellas County beaches, encouraging visitors to follow the best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Visitors to Pinellas County beaches are no longer required to practice social distancing.

Public pools and playgrounds will also be allowed to operate at full capacity.

CORONAVIRUS:  Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

These changes lifted rules that exceed the state’s requirements for safeguarding against the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs will remain in place at the beaches, encouraging visitors to follow the best practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Hotel pools and playgrounds at childcare facilities can operate at full capacity starting today.

Changes at other public pools – including at apartment and condo complexes --and public playgrounds go into effect Monday.

Pinellas County Commissioners still urge residents to wear face coverings in public and practice social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19pinellas beachesPinellas
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
Related Content