Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa's Seminole Hard Rock Resort First Florida Location To Reopen

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros
Published May 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
Jim Allen, chairman/CEO of Hard Rock International, says it will take at least a year until business at its properties, like the the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa will reopen on Thursday, after being closed for about two months due to the coronavirus.

The company's “Safe and Sound Program” includes temperature checks, a face mask requirement and a 50 percent reduction in guest capacity throughout the resort, among many other changes.

Click here to read the full list of guidelines. 

"Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members," said CEO Jim Allen in a press release. "We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return."

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa is the first of six Seminole Gaming casinos to reopen in Florida.

Opening dates for the others have not yet been confirmed. The Tampa location will open Thursday at 7 p.m. 

Tags

Health News FloridaSeminole Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoCOVID-19Coronavirus
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of All Things Consideredfor WGCU News.
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
